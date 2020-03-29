2 hours ago

In the interest of the nation, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party is appealing to the leadership of the Ghana Health Service to quickly come up with plans to create a special morgue for dead bodies that autopsy reports confirms they died as a result of COVID-19.

Mr. Bernard Antwi-Boasiako stated in an interview with Wontumionline.com that nations such as United States of America, Italy and United Kingdom, didn’t institute this measure early so had a surge in the number of coronavirus cases simply because “the virus travels and spreads faster on dead bodies” and could affect the living if not handled with care.

The NPP Chairman popularly known as Chairman Wontumi explained that “I was watching a health expert on tv and he explained that the virus travels very faster on dead bodies. He made it clear that if somebody should contract the virus and die, it is better to criminate the body.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), current knowledge about the COVID-19 and transmission is based on preliminary data and on what is known about similar coronaviruses.

CDC explains that most often, spread from a living person happens with close contact (i.e., within about 6 feet) via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how influenza and other respiratory pathogens spread.

They point out that this route of transmission is not a concern when handling human remains or performing postmortem procedures.

However, they maintain that it may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes.

Ghana’s COVID-19 cases has increased to One Hundred and Fifty-two(152).

The Ghana Health Service confirmed the Eleven(11)new cases today, Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Ten (10) of the new cases were among persons who were under mandatory quarantine in Tamale under the direction of the Regional Security Committee of the Northern Region.

The 10 cases involved Guinean residents who travelled through Burkina Faso and Togo to Ghana and were picked up following intelligence report.

The eleventh case was recorded in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Source: peacefmonline