New Black Stars coach Chris Hughton says that his team must have the right balance when they face Angola in the first leg of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The veteran Irishman was appointed the new Ghana coach last month after signing a contract that will expire in December 2024 and will play his first game as Ghana coach on Thursday.

Speaking on Wednesday at the pre-match presser, the Irishman revealed that his team must have the right balance and must not concede against Angola.

"We need to have the right balance. The most important thing is not to concede goals tomorrow," stated Hughton during a pre-match conference on Wednesday.

Chris Hughton who previously worked with the Black Stars as a Technical Advisor is expected to qualify Ghana for the next Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cote D'Ivoire and also lead the team to glory.

Ghana will host the Palancas Negras on Thursday, March 23 at the Baba Yara Sports stadium before traveling to Luanda on Tuesday, March 27, 2023, for the reverse fixture.