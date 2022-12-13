We must make every effort to break down the Moroccan defense - Tchouameni

1 hour ago

France midfielder, Aurelien Tchouameni has confirmed that the team is awaiting a difficult confrontation against Morocco, in the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup. " Since the beginning of the tournament, we have focused on each match separately, so we succeeded, and we must continue with the same mentality," Tchouameni told the French TF1 channel.

The Real Madrid player added, "We must make every effort and play with all our strength in order to break the defensive steadfastness of the Moroccan national team, which conceded only one goal. It will be a difficult match, but we are ready."

And he added, "The French national team includes a strong squad that mixes youth and experience, and we translated harmony and harmony between us on the field."

Tchouameni indicated that he did not sleep well on Saturday night amid the great joys of defeating England (2-1) in the quarter-finals.

He added, "It was a difficult confrontation, which required a lot of physical effort from us, but we will recover well in preparation for the next match."

And he continued, "I scored a goal in England with a great shot, and I was very happy, and my colleagues were happy for me because it was a decisive goal in an important match."

Tchouameni praised his colleague Kylian Mbappe, saying, "Yesterday he adhered to the match plan, and certainly facing Morocco will be completely different. Kylian wants to score in every match, and I hope he helps us win."

Kylian Mbappe tops the 2022 World Cup scorer list with 5 goals, followed by his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Lionel Messi, the Argentine national team star, with 4 goals.