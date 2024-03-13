4 hours ago

Prominent media personality Bridget Otoo has fumed about the recent power outages, which have been a problem for Ghanaians who have been voicing their concerns about the issue.

According to her, the government should release a timetable for members of the general public to plan.

According to her, this will help citizens avoid finding themselves in tight corners to mitigate the situation.

She stated that the erratic power supply affects businesses, especially when most companies rely on electricity for operations.

Bridget slammed the government over the recent instability in the power supply. She accused them of being “insensitive to the plights of businesses.”

“Is there anything working in this country? My lights are off. We need a timetable but this government is arrogant, insensitive to the plight of businesses to offer them a timetable to plan for lives,” she wrote on her X page, on March 12, 2024, and sighted by GhanaWeb.

Concerns have been raised about the unstable power supply in the country in recent times, and the government has been urged to take measures to fix the problem.

According to the government, power outages result from ongoing maintenance works to resolve some challenges, not ‘dumsor’ as claimed by some individuals.

