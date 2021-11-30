2 hours ago

Former Hearts of Oak and Black Stars defender Daniel Quaye has urged the technical team of the Black Stars to infuse more experienced players if they want Ghana to reach the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

He says that using only young players will not auger well for the country as Ghana struggled woefully during the qualifiers and need a blend of youth and experience.

Dan Quaye was part of the Black Stars squad that played at the 2006 World Cup in Germany but did not kick a ball during the tourney.

According to Quaye, if Ghana wants to qualify for the 2022 World Cup veterans like Kevin-Pince Boateng, John Boye, the unattached Kwadwo Asamoah, Harrison Afful among others should be brough back for the play offs in March 2022 and even the AFCON tournament.

He made this assertion in an interview with Koforidua based Aben FM, as he urged the Black Stars technical team to fortify the squad with players who are in their twilight.

“The playoffs will not be easy because the remaining teams are difficult. Truth be told, our performance in the Group stages was low and we only pray to get a good draw. The coach must sharpen the team before the playoffs”

“I believe this is the time the team need experienced players. I will be happy if the coach invite, Jonathan Mensah, Harrison Afful, John Boye, Frank Acheampong and Kevin Prince Boateng back into the team. I want their inclusion because they have tasted the qualifiers before and will not struggle”

“It’s seems we are joking because depending solely on the young ones won’t help us. African football is different from that of Europe, Kamaldeen Sulemana is a fantastic player and doing good in France but he has not been able to fit in well with the Black Stars because African football is more aggressive as compared to European game”

“At the moment we need more experienced players to be able to qualify. To even win the AFCON, Ghana will need these players” he said.