1 hour ago

A virologist at Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research in Tropical Medicine (KCCR), Dr. Michael Owusu has called for more hands as well as logistics to enhance the capacity of rapid testing at the center.

He has revealed the Centre currently has over 10,000 backlog of COVID 19 samples yet to be tested, indicating that their work is being hampered by inadequate staff and logistics.

According to him, the situation is putting pressure on the staff to work extra hours in ensuring more testing are done to offload or reduce the backlog.

Dr. Owusu disclosed this to Nana Yaw Opare (a.k.a Wofa) on “Yensempa” show on Onua FM, Tuesday, adding that the center on daily basis test 1,500 to 2,000 cases with only 30 staff.

He admitted government has done massive work since the outbreak of the COVID 19 pandemic but believes more has to be done to strengthen the approach in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Owusu noted that government is already in talks with the center on resourcing it but there is the need to push harder to fast track the processes in equipping the center during this period.

Touching briefly on precautionary measures put across by Ghana Health Service, the virologist entreated the general public to strongly adhere to all protocols due to the transmission mode of the virus.

He explained the virus is transferable to everyone irrespective of age but it is quite severe with the aged and those with underlining ailments.

He thus admonished against the improper use of the face mask and advised that it should be changed twice a day.

Dr. Owusu explained the virus could survive in face mask for more than seven days hence the need to wash the local made with disinfectants, dried in the hot sun and ironed before reuse.