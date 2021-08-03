11 hours ago

The Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), Ato Afful, says Ghana needs urgent measures to help address its high housing deficit.

He has, consequently, charged industry players in the real estate and the construction sector to proffer innovative solutions that will help the country to address its housing deficit, particularly in the urban areas.

The Graphic MD made the remarks at the maiden edition of the Graphic Communications Group Ltd / Elrano Projects & Consults’ “Real Estate Sector Revolution ‘X-perience” event held at the National Theatre in Accra on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

For him, there is an urgent need to address the housing deficit, particularly considering the rapid rural-urban migration in the country.

“It is our hope that we will all contribute our expertise to architecture the construction of the most affordable housing to the Ghanaian public,” Mr Afful said.

He said urbanisation brings more demand for affordable housing, hence the need for the country to marshal all available housing strategies to address the country’s housing problems.

He said “There is the need to provide adequate, equitable and decent affordable housing facilities,” adding that the private sector and government ought to collaborate in the promotion of locally sourced materials for the construction industry.

The Graphic MD noted further that affordable housing has a critical role to play in alleviating the huge national housing deficit.

Touching on the event, Mr Afful said it will help potential house owners to choose the best option when considering building their own homes.

"It is envisaged that this platform will give potential home owners opportunity to choose a range of housing options that best suit their budgets, need, lifestyle, and life stage," he stated.

Speaking at the event, an inspirational speaker and playwright, Uncle Ebo Whyte said a 2013 Ghana Statistical Service Report said “rapid increase in population in Ghana has resulted in a large housing deficit, especially in urban areas. It is projected that the country needs at least a 100,000 housing units annually while supply is estimated at 35 percent of the total need”.

He said the provision of housing for the people was not a luxury for the people, neither is it a favour anyone did for the people of Ghana.

For him, the provision of housing is recognised as a universal human right of every citizen and the question is how to address that need.

“The point I am making is that if ever there was a need and a time for a real housing revolution in Ghana, it is now and I applaud the Graphic Communications Group for catching the vision,” he said, adding that “a housing revolution is the last hope for turning Ghana around”.

Source: graphic.com.gh