Goran Barjaktarevic says that the three points this afternoon is imperative against King Faisal when the two clubs lock horns at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Basement clubs King Faisal and Legon Cities will both clash at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium in a match which should have been played at the Baba Yara Stadium but for the closure for renovation works.

The GFA instead directed King Faisal to relocate to the Obuasi Len Clay to honour their home match against Legon Cities on Thursday.

Speaking in the pre-match press briefing, coach of Legon Cities,Goran Barjaktarevic insist the change of venue will do his side no harm.

"We're as usual counting on our Legon Cities fans to show up tomorrow and support the boys. They've been with us since day one and till now. I feel for them when we don't win. I hope tomorrow, we will put smiles on their faces."

"Change of venue? That's not going to add anything, it's not our fault for the venue to be changed. We're only going to try as much as possible to win the game tomorrow. We need points to climb up the league log."

"We have analyzed the King Faisal team as a whole, tomorrow we will go with the best lineup we have, play our ideal style of football and try to win the game. That's what we're here for and hopefully, we will win."he added.