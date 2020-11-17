3 hours ago

The Black Stars of Ghana have the chance to secure qualification to the African Cup of Nations tournament that will be held next year in Cameroon by winning in their game against Sudan in Omdurman this afternoon.

Ghana defeated the Sudanese side last Thursday by two goals to nil with the all the goals coming from captain Andre Ayew who will miss today's fixture.

Speaking ahead of the game, coach of the Black Stars C.K Akonnor says his team must find the right balance if they are to win today's game.

"Well, we need a balance. The right balance in attack and defence.

In our first game, we found ourselves struggling when we lost possession and that is what we have worked on since the last match."

"And so, we are looking forward to improve in that area because we gave the opponent a bit of counter attack situations."

"And of course, we expect them to come with two strikers, they are playing home, they need to win etc and so we need to better in that area and I think once we are good in that area, we will find a good situation."

A win will all but confirm Ghana's place at the AFCON 2021 with two matches to spur.