41 minutes ago

Thomas Partey says the Black Stars is ready for the crucial game against Uruguay on Friday.

Ghana will renew rivalry with the South Americans for the first time since 2010 when the two teams clash in the quarter final of the FIFA World Cup in South Africa where Luis Suarez handled the ball in the closing stages of the game which saw Ghana exit the competition after losing on penalties.

Thomas Partey told the media on Thursday that Ghana has a definite plan for the match.

'We want to show we are capable of anything and this is a different game and we need to stick to our plan," Partey said.

"I was very young and playing colts in Ashiaman. It was a game of football and everything can happen. We had the chance to score the penalty, we were unlucky the ball didn’t go in''.

"We know what we are going to do. We are going in to this game, well prepared, we know what we have to do to be able to win, we have worked hard and stay to the ground of our coach", the Arsenal FC midfielder added.

Ghana will qualify to the round of 16 with a win against Uruguay on Friday as they sit in second place with three points after two matches.