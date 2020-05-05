2 hours ago

Head coach of Ghana Premier League side Karela United, Evans Adotey has admitted that his side must work extra hard in order maintain their top flight status.

The newly appointed trainer, in an interview with West Gold FM, tasked his side to double their efforts in their bid to survive what has been turbulent season for the Anyinase based club.

‘‘I haven’t been with the team for some time due to the COVID-19 but I have made some observations, I think we need to work a lot if we want to survive when the league returns,’’ Adotey said.

‘‘I have to work very hard to get the team back to winning ways, the current position is not encouraging and it is important for us to put in more effort to get back to where we want,’’ the former Black Princesses coach added.

The experienced trainer is yet to begin his stint with Karela United as they are still on break due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus Pandemic in Ghana.

The 'Pride and Passion' lads have endured a difficult start to the 2019-20 season under former trainer Enos Adepa who was fired following a string of poor result in the first half of the campaign.