“Your kind is the kind of political leadership we want as a nation. Leadership that recognizes that respect for people irrespective of faith, religion or ethnicity in a manner that fosters national cohesion is what we desire and deserve as a people. There is light ahead of you and only God can put that light off. No man and I mean no man can dim your light.”

These were the words of Rt. Rev. Dr. Daniel S.M Torto, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Accra, when the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, joined members of the Anglican faith in Easter worship on Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Noting that Ghana is a collection of persons from different tribes and religious persuasions, Rt. Rev.Torto indicated that Vice President Bawumia’s continuous engagement with the Christian community despite being a Muslim, as well as members of all other tribes and faiths marked him out as a leader worth supporting and emulating.

“Good leadership is not about what faith one belongs to. It is not about whether one belongs to a minority tribe, ethnicity or faith. In fact, for us as Christians, the best gift God gave us did not come from a majority tribe or ethnic group. Neither did it come from the rich family. Otherwise, the Virgin Mary would not have been the one to give birth to Jesus. Mary and Joseph also came from minority and non-recognizable tribes and families and yet they gave birth to the saviour.

“Today, we are privileged to have in our midst the Vice President of the Republic, H.E Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. Even more refreshing and noteworthy is the fact that he is a Muslim but chose to worship with us on the day of the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“I take pride to say that such a unique leader who believes in religious tolerance and acceptance is the number two gentleman of my country.

“Mr Vice President, I do not intend to flatter you but I just say the whole world, the entirety of Ghana and the Christian community has taken a keen interest in your humility, respect for people and the diligence with which you approach your work. Your kind is the kind of political leadership we want as a nation. Leadership that recognizes that respect for people irrespective of faith, religion or ethnicity in a manner that fosters national cohesion is what we desire and deserve as a people.

“I know God brought you from your humble beginning to this point for a purpose. Be assured that his purpose for you in life on this earth is not yet done. Therefore do not be perturbed by the sayings of those who can only talk doom for your future. There is light ahead of you and only God and put that light off. No man and I mean no man can dim your light. We will continue to keep you in prayers and the Lord Jesus for whose resurrection you are celebrating with us today shall surely come to your rescue at the right time.”

Source: Daily Mail GH