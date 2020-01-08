50 minutes ago

Inter Allies striker Isaac Osae has emphasized that it was important his team grabbed all three points against Bechem United on Saturday.

The Capelli Boys defeated their opponents by 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium to restore hope after a faltering opener against Aduana Stars in Dormaa.

Isaac Osae, who is one of the most experienced members of the squad said the win will restore hope amongst the players and will spur the team on in the league campaign.

“We needed to win after loosing our first match. This will help the team gain back their confidence so that we can face the task ahead.”

Osae also tied the chances that went begging in the game but stated they will work on converting their chances.

“We had a lot of chances that we failed to convert unfortunately, but the team will keep working hard so that we can score at the least opportunity.”

The Capelli Boys have a relatively young squad despite their brilliance. Osae who has a couple of years in the league under his belt said the senior boys in the team are helping the younger colleagues to adapt to the demands of playing in the top flight.

“Our team is very young but the good thing is that the younger players are always around seeking advice and that is helping us since they look up to us (seniors) for inspiration.”