Ghana hosted the African Cup of Nations in 2008 and in the group matches they defeated Morocco in their last group game by 2-0.

Michael Essien the bison as he is affectionately called was then in his prime playing for English Premier League side Chelsea.

He scored the opening goal for the Black Stars after a telepathic free kick from his friend and teammate Sulley Muntari.

The former Inter, AC Milan midfielder chipped the ball from about 25 yards before Essien scooped home the ball for the opener in the 26th minute.

But Michael Essien has in a tweet revealed that the free kick goal he scored was never practised and that it was a spontaneous move.

"We never practice this freekick it was just an instinct eye contact on the pitch" he tweeted

On the cusp of halftime, Ghana made it 2-0 with Sulley Muntari the goalscorer.

Ghana was eliminated in the semi-final by Cameroon with Alain Nkong scoring the winner and had to settle for third place after coming from behind to beat Ivory Coast in Kumasi.

