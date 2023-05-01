45 minutes ago

Crystal Palace midfielder, Jeffery Schlupp, has expressed his team's determination to maintain their impressive performance after their recent win against West Ham.

Schlupp, who hails from Ghana, spoke about their positive momentum and their intention to continue their winning streak.

In their latest match, Palace demonstrated an outstanding performance to secure a 4-3 victory over West Ham.

According to Schlupp, this outcome is a testament to their hard work and perseverance.

He believes that their coaching staff encourages the players to express themselves on the pitch, which has allowed them to utilize their flair and pace effectively, making them a frightening team.

Schlupp also spoke about his personal playing style, stating that he always aims to use his unique attributes, such as his ball-dragging, pace, and ability to turn and run at the defence.

With players like Cheick Doucouré at the back, the team has the patience to build through the midfield and set up opportunities for Schlupp and Ebs Eze to take advantage of pockets of space.

“You can tell there’s some freedom in there. The coaching staff want us to express ourselves. We’ve got a lot of flair and pace, and we’re really using that. We’re frightening teams – and we want to keep that going," he said after the game. “Every time I play I want to use my attributes. I think that’s dragging the ball, using my pace, getting in the pockets and turning and running at the defence. I feel with the boys, like Cheick [Doucouré], at the back, we’ve got the patience to build through the back and onto the midfield and get me and Ebs [Eze] in the pockets," “Once we get turned and running at the defence, I don’t think any defence in the Prem wants to see that! We’re doing that well at the moment, playing with lots of confidence, and we want to keep that going,”

The midfielder also highlighted their ability to turn and run at the opposition's defence, which he believes is a daunting prospect for any Premier League team.

Schlupp believes that the team is currently playing with lots of confidence, and they want to maintain their form in the upcoming matches.