1 hour ago

Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah has revealed that playing at Obuasi Len Clay Stadium per league game cost Kumasi Asante Kotoko GHC10,000 every match.

This money he said is paid to the Obuasi based club as stadium user fee every home game the porcupine warriors played in the Ghana Premier League.

Speaking in an interview on Accra based Asempa FM's Ekosiisen programme monitored by Ghanaguardian.com,the CEO said Kotoko's expenditure during match days especially with the closure of their traditional Baba Yara Stadium is daunting.

"When ever we play a single match at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium we pay AshGold Ghc10,000 and that is now there are other small cost that sometimes comes up.

"Because we are not using our own grounds we normally travel to Obuasi a day before matches and we lodge at hotels which comes at a cost"

Asked how much the club spends roughly when playing at Obuasi the Kotoko CEO answered:"We spend about Gh30,000 every match day when we play at Obuasi which could be about 10% if we were playing matches at the Baba Yara Stadium"

Kumasi Asante Kotoko started the 2020/2021 season with the Accra Sports Stadium as their home grounds but ultimately switched to the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium where they played all 18 home matches in the second round of the Ghana Premier League.

Judging from what the Kotoko CEO said the club paid AshantiGold SC a staggering GHC180,000 as stadium user fee for only the second round of the league.