Ghana Premier League side Aduana Stars have revealed why they decided to start their match week home tie against Asante Kotoko with ten players instead of the usual eleven.

The Dormaa based side decided the leave defender Farouk Adams from their starting eleven after Kotoko showed up on the pitch without midfielder Martin Antwi.

The two players later joined the field of play for their respective teams and Aduana went on to win the tie 1-0 courtesy a late goal from Samuel Bio.

After the game, an Aduana Stars player[name withheld] told Ghanaguardian why his team decided to play with ten men.

"Kotoko came to the pitch with their number 20(Matin Antwi) and they said the player was no where to be found.

"the referee waited for a while but the player did not turn up so we(Aduana Stars) also told one of our players(Farouk Adams) not to play", the Aduana Stars player said.

He continued that, "The Kotoko player came later but decided he is not going on the pitch until our player goes first."