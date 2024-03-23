10 hours ago

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has lauded his players for their impressive second half performance in their 2-1 defeat against Nigeria.

It was the first game for the former Ghana midfielder since he took over for the second time as Ghana coach.

Speaking to ghanafa.org after the game, Otto Addo praised his players for their second half performance.

"I don’t like to look too much about the positives because we lost.

But I think we were a bit unlucky the way we conceded the first goal as the ball hit the hand but like I said we were unlucky" he said.

The former Dortmund coach disclosed that the Super Eagles had the better chances in the first half but his side improved remarkably in the second half.

"First half they had the better chances but in the second half we really, really did well.

If you want to come to the positive signs, the things we did in the second half with 10 men was good.

We controlled them; we were a little bit unlucky with the finishing.

I think what killed us was their second goal because we were close to actually equalize but in all, a draw would have been deserved but like I said we lost and we have to improve and move on."