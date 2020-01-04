2 hours ago

Ghana Football Association President Kurt E.S Okraku says they dissolved all technical teams of the various national teams due to the fact that our teams were not competitive enough.

The nation has not won a proper trophy since over a decade ago when the Black Satellites lifted the U-20 World Cup trophy in Egypt.

The senior men's national team has struggled enormously to win any trophy of note with the closest the team has gone to lifting a trophy is coming second twice in 2010 and 2015.

Kurt and his FA took the unorthodox decision of relieving all coaches of the various national teams of their jobs.

Coach Kwasi Appiah whose contract with the Black Stars had elapsed in December was let go with the like of Mercy Tagoe of the Black Queens, Ibrahim Tanko of Black Meteors,Samuel Boadu of U-15, Yaw Preko of U-20, Yusif Basigi and Evans Adotey are all part of the casualties.

Speaking in an interview with Joy Sports, the GFA president explained the reasons behind the decision to collapse all technical teams of the various national team both male and female.

"We have not been as competitive as we want to be in all our national levels. We need to find ways to be competitive, bring the love back and bring the teams back into the finals and in the end, win trophies. This is what the council also aims to achieve that is why this was done,” Mr Okraku said