1 hour ago

A failed presidential aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Stephen Atubiga, has threatened that there will be chaos in Ghana if any institution invites Mahama to answer to queries about his involvement in the Airbus saga.

"It is a decision taken by the party that Mahama will not honour any invitation on Airbus, put me on record" Atubiga warned on Neat FM on Monday, 2nd March, 2020.

He emphasized that the party has directed that under no circumstances will Mahama speak on the Airbus scandal because the party sees it as a politically motivated agenda and smear campaign against Mahama.

"Any judge who sits on such a case will vanish" he threatened.

"This country will turn upside down if even a letter is sent to John Dramani Mahama on the Airbus matter" Atubiga added while speaking on the Ghana Montie show with Mac-Jerry Osei.

Despite the best efforts of the host to get Atubiga to be mindful of his utterances, the NDC's activist insisted he should be put on record that Ghana would be ungovernable if the party's candidate is summoned before any fact finding committee.

Source: peacefmonline.com