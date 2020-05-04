1 hour ago

Asante Kotoko midfielder Kwame Adom Frimpong has called on the Ghana Football Association to annul the 2019/2020 football season that is presently in limbo.

Football has been suspended in Ghana since March 15th 2020 with the surge in the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country.

There have been differing calls about whether to continue with the league season or call it off with the GFA facing a sticky situation as they must make a decision by 5th May 2020 as mandated by CAF.

Adom Frimpong seem to be singing from the same hymn sheet like that of Great Olympics midfielder Gladson Awako who also shares a similar opinion.

"We should declare the season null and void," Adom Frimpong told Kotoko Express App

"We are faced with a deadly virus and our focus must be on saving lives than football. It would be better to call off the season and wait until the pandemic is over before we start a new one than to play in an empty stadium.

"Here in Ghana, clubs find it very difficult to cope when made to play behind closed doors so holding the remaining games without the fans should not even be an option.

He continues: "Football is nothing without the fans at the stadia. The fans will not even go the stadia if authorities even decide to allow them because they will fear to contract the virus.

"We must focus on saving human lives and not put people at risk because of the game."

Kotoko finished the season third on the table with a game in hand.