1 hour ago

Former Ghana star, Ntow Gyan has intimated that the vacant Black Stars job should be handed to Irish-man Chris Hughton.

According to Gyan who is a CAF license A holder, the former Technical advisor can manage the players better

The Irishman of Ghanaian descent has been serving as the technical advisor to former Black Stars coach Otto Addo since March 2022.

With the end of Otto Addo's six-month contract, Ghana is on the lookout for Otto Addo's replacement.

"We should give the job to Chris Hughton because we need a coach who can manage the players. To me, Chris Hughton and the entire technical team at the moment are the best. We should maintain them than to go in for a different coach to handle the Black Stars”.

The Irishman has been working with the Black Stars since March 2021 and was in Qatar as part of the Black Stars technical team.

He has been tipped by many as the heir-apparent to Otto Addo whose contract expired after Ghana's World Cup exit.

Hughton has coached the likes of Norwich City, Newcastle United, and Brighton and Hove Albion among others in England.