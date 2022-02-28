3 hours ago

Head coach of Dreams FC, Abdul Karim Zito says that he is disappointed in his players as they should have finished Kotoko in the first half.

He says that his side had golden chances to have scored about three or four goals against Kotoko in the first half but spurned them all.

Dreams FC striker Ali Huzaif was guilty for missing a lot of good chances that came his way and the coach was seen remonstrating with the striker in the first half.

The first half ended goalless but two second half goals from Frank Mbella Etouga handed the reds all three points in the game.

Speaking at the post match conference, the Dreams FC gaffer expressed his disappointment with his players.

“Seriously I’m disappointed in my players. We strategised well, we stopped Kotoko from playing, we created chances and should have beaten Kotoko in the first half. We could have scored about three or four.”

“Basically we teach players how to score but putting it into the net is their ability and capability. So we have to blame ourselves, we had everything to win this game but we couldn’t.”Why this ad?

Dreams FC will host Elmina Sharks this weekend in match-week 19 of the Ghana Premier League.