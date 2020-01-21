26 minutes ago

MADRID, SPAIN - JANUARY 16: Thomas Partey of Atletico Madrid runs with the ball during the Copa del Rey Round of 16 second leg match between Atletico Madrid and Girona at Wanda Metropolitano on January 16, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Atlético de Madrid midfielder, Thomas Partey, has given his perspective on the rojiblanco's latest defeat against Eibar in Ipurua, over the weekend which is a new set back for the aspirations of the mattress team.

“We are working hard. We know that the matches will be difficult and now that the second round begins they will be even more difficult.

We have to keep working, the team is competing well.

We have to try to get all the points we can. ”

The midfielder who featured in the defeat at Eibar tried explaining what actually caused them to lose all three points.

“This stadium was good for us, but we know how difficult it is. They found the goal sooner and from there they grew stronger more than us. In the second part we were better than them, but we couldn't tie and they managed to close the game. ”

Partey said they would have to put behind this latest set back and work individually to improve on their performances.

“We tried everything we could. We have to try to continue and individually continue working. We have to improve for the team. We know how to work for the team and not play individually. We have to be a pineapple for everything and get this forward. ” Did they play individually? “No, we have come out playing well. I'm talking about the next games we have left. We have to get stronger, to the death, to try to get all the points we can. ” What they lacked “They have come out strong and have defended all the occasions we have had. We have to be mentally strong in the next game and try to win. ”

He however commented on the team's apparent lack of goals and a consistent goalscorer when things get tough.

“The team is working. We have occasions. Sometimes we lack a little bit of intensity and coldness to end the occasions. ” he said.