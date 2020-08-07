3 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak caused a stir this evening when they decided to part ways with arguably the club's best attacking talent, Joseph Esso after both parties failed to reach an agreement with his contract expired.

The forward was signed from Ebusua Dwarfs three seasons ago and has undoubtedly been the clubs top marksman.

According to the club's PRO, Kwame Opare Addo they have in discussions with the player about extending hus contract for over a year now but the parties failed to reach an agreement over disagreement of terms.

He says the playing was only committed to signing a one year contract extension, a decision the club was not pleased with.

"We started negotiating with Esso over a year ago just to make sure that even before he gets to the second year and enters into the third year there will be a year addition." Opare Addo told Citi Fm's Sports Panorama.

"So its not something we started six months, four months or even one year no!"

"Who would want to sign that player at that age for only one year if you look at the conversations that has gone on."

"Even this After when he met him at 2 o'clock the story was same his position was the same" he added.