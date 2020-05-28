1 hour ago

After the exit of some top radio personalities from the Multimedia Group Limited, an Adom FM newscaster, Nana Adjei Oberempong, has indicated the station still has a bunch of experienced presenters to work with.

His comment comes after Nana Yaa Brefo and Captain Smart both resigned from the MGL in just two-week period.

Reacting to the development, Oberempong CP, as he is affectionately called, said although most of the Adom FM workers have fled, the Accra-based media outlet still has 'giants' to fill the vacuum created.

He said nothing has changed and that Adom FM remains solid.

"...Who say man no Dey? Yes we have the men and women. Yes we can! One thing people forget is that Multimedia (Adom Brand) has a tall list of giants so no matter who resigns, we are as solid as ever", he said.

Oberempong CP said the tall list of his colleagues who have left the station, will never affect them in anyway.

"...We'll continue to remain the media giants in Ghana and beyond notwithstanding our colleagues who have left us", he bragged.

"...I want to assure our loyal fans and cherish listeners that they should relax because we have the men and women to perfectly fill the vacuums", his Facebook post added.

According to CP, the lives of Omanhene Kwabena Asante, Nana Osei Ampofo Adjei, Obidombie Kweku Adu Kumi, Nana Akua Acheampomaa, Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom and a lot more others are still with Adom FM to make good progress.