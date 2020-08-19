3 hours ago

Former Black Stars goalie, William Amamoo says Ghana must worship embattled former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi despite hiss current plight.

He says the former FA chief was an exceptional leader and his mere presence in the Black Stars camp had a big influence on the players.

According to Amamoo, Nyantakyi was highly revered by the players and was not surprised we reached very far at the mundial under his tenure.

“Kwasi Nyantakyi irrespective of what has happened to him, we still have to worship him", William Amamoo told Happy FM.

“The presence of Kwesi Nyantakyi in the camp had a big influence".

"He gave us a lot of respect. Even if the players do something and they notice his presence they tend to change”.

The former CAF vice President was ousted from his seat ast the GFA boss, FIFA Council member after being caught on tape in an investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas dubbed number 12.

Kwesi Nyantakyi is currently facing three charges at an Accra High Court for various offences by a public officer.

William Amamoo's last game for the Black Stars was against Japan in a friendly game which the Stars lost 4-3.