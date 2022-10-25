2 hours ago

Technical advisor of the Black Stars Chris Hughton is confident that the Black Stars of Ghana will do well at the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite being the least-ranked team heading into the competition.

The senior national team has been to three World Cups in its history and in all three had better rankings than the 61st position Ghana currently holds.

Ghana thus becomes the lowest-ranked side of the 32 teams going to the FIF World Cup in Qatar. This is also the lowest Ghana has sunk heading into a World Cup.

The Black Stars are in group H alongside Portugal, Korea, and Uruguay after beating fierce rivals Nigeria to book a place at the Mundial.

Ghana has submitted a provisional squad list for the FIFA World Cup but the list is yet to be released by the GFA.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Mail, the former Newcastle, Brighton coach admits that Ghana is lowly ranked in the group but is confident Ghana will progress.

"We are where we are, the lowest-seeded team in a group of four — and it’s a tough group."

“In my conversations with people, I encourage them not to get too carried away, but this is the World Cup.”

“They [the federation] will be expecting us to do well. So will the country. It’s a cup competition and we have to be confident.”

Ghana will play against Switzerland on the 17th November before playing their opening game against Portugal on 24th November, 2022.