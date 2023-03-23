40 minutes ago

New Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has called for the support of Ghana supporters as they face Angola in the first leg of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The veteran Irishman was appointed the new Ghana coach last month after signing a contract that will expire in December 2024 and will play his first game as Ghana coach on Thursday.

Speaking on Wednesday at the pre-match presser, the Irishman disclosed that he expects to see a full house at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

“It’s a very passionate support, it’s a very vocal support, and any team that wants to do well wants a big crowd behind them. This I’m quite sure will happen. Whatever the numbers are I know they are very vocal crowd,” the Black Stars head coach said.

Coach Chris Hughton added, “We know as a team, and as the players, we have the responsibility to return this and the supporters must enjoy what they see. I can never guarantee the results but mostly they will see a team that is giving everything to get the result.”

Chris Hughton who previously worked with the Black Stars as a Technical Advisor is expected to qualify Ghana for the next Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cote D'Ivoire and also lead the team to glory.

Ghana will host the Palancas Negras on Thursday, March 23 at the Baba Yara Sports stadium before traveling to Luanda on Tuesday, March 27, 2023, for the reverse fixture.