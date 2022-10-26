3 hours ago

President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has explained the rationale behind the visits to President Akuffo Addo, senior government officials and former Presidents in recent days.

The leadership of the Ghana Football Association has for the past few days embarked on visits to H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo – President of the Republic, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Chief of Staff Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare. Others are former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama.

‘’It is our believe that having put in all the hard work, having assembled perhaps the most talented intangible assets in our players and having put together a very strong technical team, we believe we are well placed to be very competitive and to make our dear nation great and strong’’ President Simeon-Okraku said during a visit to former President John Mahama on Friday.

‘’We are here again to seek your blessing. Our singular vision is to rally the entire nation behind our Black Stars and it’s the reason why we are here and we believe that before ewe exit this premises, we would have succeeded in getting your blessings with a clean heart’’ he added.

The visits are expected to continue in the coming days as part of the build up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals.