During his media appearance, Ghana coach Chris Hughton acknowledged the significance of the upcoming match against Madagascar in the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations.

He acknowledged that Ghana's objective was to secure a victory in order to qualify early for the next edition of the tournament in Cote D'Ivoire.

Hughton emphasized that while they understood the importance of winning the game, they were aware that the outcome ultimately depended on the team's performance on the day.

"We also know what it means if we are to win the game because of early qualification, so all of these things, we know but it’s down to performance on the day and so we are well prepared and I am sure we have a group of players that will do everything to win the game for us."

He expressed confidence in the preparedness of his players and their commitment to doing everything possible to secure the win.

The coach recognized the quality of the opponent and the challenges they would pose. However, he did not elaborate further on the specific approach Ghana would take in the game.

Hughton's comments indicated that the team was well aware of the implications of a victory and that they had prepared themselves accordingly. Their goal was to deliver a performance that would lead them to a win and secure early qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Overall, Hughton conveyed confidence in his team's abilities and their determination to come out victorious in the crucial match against Madagascar.