A Vector Control Officer (VCO) of Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), Mr. Enoch Mintah, has hinted that his outfit's continuous disinfection of the country’s airports is to contain the virus.

He said despite the reduction in Covid cases across the country, his company will continue to carry out disinfection operations in the country’s airports until the virus was no more.

"Even though we know there has been a fall in the number of cases recorded in recent times, we're bent on ensuring the country records zero cases of Covid, particularly at the entry points", he assured.

Mr Mintah made the observation during the monthly disinfection of the Kotoka International Airport on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

He also underscored the need to concentrate more on the country's airports, detailing that most of the cases recorded by the country were imported.

"We all know that the airport is a hotspot. Therefore, the need to concentrate on the airports. We know we have recorded low number of cases and that is not the reason to stop the disinfection of the airports. Our main aim is that we want to keep the infectious cases down," he further said.

Explaining the reason for the continuous disinfection of the airports, Mr. Mintah noted that because some travellers may not have been fully vaccinated, the possibility of them spreading the virus was very high when they come into contact with others.

The feat chalked up in dealing with the novel coronavirus, he indicated, was an integration of various actions.

He said Zoomlion as a private company will continue to put measures in place to help achieve zero cases of Covid.

He, therefore, called on the general public to join hands in achieving zero Covid cases.

A team of sprayers from Zoomlion Ghana Limited disinfected the various facilities of the KIA Terminal Three.

The team, with the help of the knapsack spraying machines, also disinfected the arrival hall, departure halls, janitorial, tables and chairs, and other empty spaces within the halls.

For the airport environment, an atomizer was used, and a fogger which took care of every nook and cranny of the KIA space.