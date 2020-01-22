2 hours ago

Brekum Chelsea captain, Zakaria Fuseini says his side are hoping to go the entire Ghana Premier League season unbeaten in their quest to win the title.

Hearts of Oak became the first club in the country to go unbeaten in the domestic league in 2002-2003 campaign, and the defender says the Blues are hoping to replicate that achievement in the ongoing season.

Speaking to Koforidua based Bryt FM, he said, "Our mentality for now is to win all games. We don't want to drop points"

According to him, his side are not ready to underrate any club in their bid to silence any team they play.

Asked about their tie with Aduana Stars, he said, "We are going into the game with all seriousness and we are ready to beat them come Sunday" he emphasized.

Brekum Chelsea are unbeaten in the GPL after five games and Zakaria is hoping the club build on it to beat Aduana Stars.