Inaki Williams has been in fine goal-scoring form for his Spanish La Liga side Athletic Bilbao and is eyeing a place in Europe next season.

The striker and his team are experiencing a great moment that is reflected in the communion with the stands and in their qualifying situation.

Athletic Club is experiencing a great moment. The red-and-white team, once again coached by Ernesto Valverde, lives in communion with the San Mamés stands thanks to the good results achieved during the season.

One of those responsible for this good moment of the Bilbao club is Iñaki Williams.

The striker is playing his ninth season with the Athletic first team , he has scored 5 goals so far this season and is one of the spearheads of a team that is aiming for Europe.

Speaking to DAZN after his team's victory against Villarreal on matchday 12 in LaLiga, the 28-year-old striker could not hide his joy.

"I'm happy for the goal and for being able to help the team. This is a party and we're enjoying it a lot ," said an euphoric Williams after scoring the only goal of the game in a one-on-one with Rulli in which he didn't forgive.

"We were required to come from four games without winning and also having lost the last one by 4 to 0 and the truth is that we have made up for it", he indicated in reference to Athletic's last streak. " Today we have gone from less to more , in the second part we have been us and we have unbalanced the balance".

Asked about his team's chances in the fight for Europe, Iñaki indicated that " this is what we want. They have been demanding it of us for years and we want to play in Europe ".