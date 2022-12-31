1 hour ago

Ghana and RC Lens midfielder Abdul Samed Salis says that he wants to help his side play in the European competition come next season.

Salis has been integral to the fine form of his side that has seen them climb to second on the French Ligue 1 table behind PSG.

According to the Ghanaian, he and his teammates are not relenting and hope to finish in the European places at the end of the season.

Since I arrived, we have continued to work in the same way, hard, I have not seen a player lower his head. We are all focused, we really want to play Europe, that's our goal. When I arrived, they said "we've just missed it for two years". I want to help the team so that we can play it. We want to reproduce what we did in the first 16 games. I'm not too much on the networks but I see what's going on around Lens - PSG and I know what Paris represents. The stats of the two teams are not very different, that means that the Parisians know that it's "It's always a little hard to win against Lens, they're going to come hard. It's up to us to respond, to all be at our level. It's a great game. "

The Ghanaian midfielder joined RC Lens from Clermont Foot in the summer after his excellent performance and has continued from where he left off at his former side.

His impressive form earned him a place in Ghana's World Cup squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.