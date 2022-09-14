4 hours ago

Medeama midfielder, Kwesi Donsu says that his side were determined to get all points in their league opener against Legon Cities last Sunday at the El Wak Stadium.

The Royals hosted the mauve and yellows in the match day one clash which the away side won by a solitary goal.

A lons strike from new signing Kofi Asmah was enough for the Tarkwa-based side to depart Accra with all three points.

It was the first game for Medeama under new coach David Duncan who has taken charge of the club.

Donsu speaking in an interview after the game says that they were determined to get a win after losing to same opponents last season.

"It wasn't an easy game based on the fact that it was a season opener, we went into the game with the idea of picking all points at stake. We were determined to win and it paid off for us," he told Union FM.

"Last season, we lost 3-1 to Legon Cities at their home grounds, so going into this game we were poised to change the narrative and with determination, we were able to win," he added.

Medeama will host Real Tamale United (RTU) in the matchday 2 games at the Akoon Park while Legon Cities travel to play Tamale City at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.