Paul Adom-Otchere, the host of Good Evening Ghana, has indicated that he was emotional in reprimanding the Member of Parliament of Klottey Korle over her statement on the distribution of cooked food to the vulnerable in her constituency.

Reacting to the fallout from the ‘stop misbehaving’ commentary last Thursday, Adom-Otchere said: “the commentary was a reprimand of the honourable member of parliament.”

“During the reprimand against the statement that was issued by the MP, videos available showed that I was carried away by emotions...

And so the reprimand was carried out in an emotional manner,” he explained.

He said feedback from his viewers shows that when he is emotional, they, the viewers, can't hear what he says, hence he ends up not communicating.

“Carried a reprimand against the MP emotionally, could have been better so that viewers can hear me. And I promise you next time there’s an editorial and it’s a reprimand against an MP, it’ll be better,” he noted.

Adom-Otchere in his admission that he didn’t use the appropriate words in his commentary promised to use the right words and communicate better to his viewers.

Source: Ghanaweb