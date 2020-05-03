2 hours ago

Former Ghana and Hearts of Oak defender Joe Addo says times were very bad during their time with the Black Stars as common training kits and jerseys was a big problem although they were kitted by Adidas at the time.

Joe Addo played for the Black Stars for almost a decade from 1990-2000 and says that jerseys for matches was an issue.

According to the defender, they were warned never to exchange jerseys with other players after games as the jersey was only one.

He says he was surprised when during that same time Ghana were sponsored by Adidas, the German kit manufacturing giants used to sponsor the women national team of Norway and they had everything while the Black Stars had nothing.

“I remember taking a look at the Norwegian women’s team coming from their team bus and realized that they were wearing the same uniforms, the same sneakers and all that. In our team, you wear anything you have. They had everything and we had nothing. The funny thing was we were all sponsored by Adidas," he told Joy FM.

"The officials (Ghana) were wearing the Adidas products but we weren’t wearing anything. We were usually always warned to never exchange jerseys with the opposition or risk going to the field bare chested next time.” he added.