Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko midfielder, Yusif Chibsah says players of Kotoko lost a fortune when they lost the 2004 CAF Confederations Cup.

The Kumasi based club lost the maiden edition of the CAF Confederations Cup trophy t their sworn enemies Accra Hearts of Oak at their own backyard.

According to Chibsah players of Kotoko were promised a house each and a whooping GHC 10,000,000 (GHC1,000) now by then board member and staunch supporter Osei Kwame Despite.

But Kotoko who had a healthy 1-1 scoreline from the first leg in Accra could not capitalize as Hearts pulled another 1-1 draw in Kumasi to send the game into penalty shoot out which Kotoko eventually lost 7-8 to Hearts.

Yusif Chibsah made this revelation on GTV Sports plus where he was a guest on the show during a rebroadcast of the second leg game on the network on Sunday

He said ”Do you know what we missed for failing to win to win the cup? Despite promised each player a house and a 10 million (GHS 1,000) each”.

The former midfielder could not fathom why they were unable to secure the game in the first half after taking the lead.

”Looking back at the game we should have buried the game in the first half, he remarked.

There were players like Charles Taylor, Bernard Don Bortey, Lawrence Adjah Tetteh and Amankwa Mireku all on the show on Sunday.