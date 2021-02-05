1 hour ago

One of the two National Democratic Congress' agents stationed at the Electoral Commission (EC)'s strong room to monitor happenings with regard to the collation of the 2020 presidential election, Robert Joseph Mettle-Nunoo has said they (his colleague, Dr Michael Kpessah White and himself) were shocked upon realising that the EC chair was declaring the presidential election results.

This was contained in his 32 paragraph-witness statement chronicling some of the major events that occurred in the Strong Room.

Mr. Mettle-Nunoo was categorical in stating that Mrs. Jean Mensa, who is the sole Returning Officer of the presidential election, “did not perform the duties she was supposed to perform in order to be able to declare a winner of the election as she attempted to do.”

Mr John Dramani Mahama, the NDC's presidential candidate in the 2020 election, yesterday filed a witness statement from Mr. Mettle Nunoo, who is expected to testify as the third witness in the ongoing election petition.

Mr. Mettle-Nunoo has become critical in the petition after the second witness, Dr. Michael Kpessa-Whyte, during his cross-examination, said the former minister was instructed by the Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa, to go and consult with Mr. Mahama over some grievances, a reason for which they were absent a the National Collation Centre when the results that saw the incumbent, Nana Akufo Addo maintaining his presidency for the second term were declared.

Mr. Mettle-Nunoo is set to be cross-examined by counsels of the EC and President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Second Respondent, having filed his witness statement in support of the Petitioner.

Touching on the controversial issue of how the EC chair directed them to consult their flagbearer on some outstanding matters, Mr. Mettle-Nunoo narrated:

“Mrs. Jean Mensa informed me that there had been a meeting held earlier in the day between the Petitioner and the Peace Council, something I was unaware of at the time. After I further drew her attention to some of the issues that were coming up in the interactions in the strong room, she said very directly that we should go and speak with the Petitioner. Having regard to her earlier reference to the meeting between the Peace Council and the Petitioner, which she had obviously been briefed about, I took seriously what she said. I do not think we, who were acting as agents of the Petitioner, should be seen as taking positions which many be contrary to what the Petitioner himself and had conveyed in a meeting that I was unaware of with a body such as the Peace Council which, I know has an important role in resolving disputes in connection with elections and calming tensions in the country. She indicated her own willingness to meet with the Petitioner.”

He maintained, he had no reason not to trust that the EC was acting in good faith, adding that it was surprising to note later that the EC Chair was about declaring the results while they were away upon her orders.

Suraya Alidu Malititi