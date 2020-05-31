6 hours ago

Legendary former Ghana captain, Abedi Ayew Pele says that the Black Stars were unlucky to have missed out on the AFCON title in Senegal in 1992.

Ghana went very close but the perennial penalty nemesis prevented Ghana from lifting its elusive fifth AFCON title.

It was a game which the maestro missed out having been red carded in the semi-final game against Nigeria.

After a marathon 11-10 penalty shoot out, Ivory Coast won the tournament to lift the trophy.

"If you look at the performance of the team and where we got to for Cote D'Ivoire to beat us without even me playing." he told GTV Sports Plus.

"We did very well and I think we just unlucky not to have won the title.

It was a strong team and the most fearsome team was Nigeria and I will say we were unlucky in that final."

According to Abedi Pele he only told the referee during the semi-finals with Nigeria that he was closer to the action than him and was shown his first yellow card before that tackle that handed him his second yellow and a send off.

An apologetic Abedi says he regrets that action and apologized profusely to his teammates and the whole of Ghana.