1 hour ago

Deputy Communication Director of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Benjamin Mensah has said his party will abolish ex gratia payment should they come to power.

He noted that though the ex gratia is enshrined in the 1992 Constitution; it needs to be abolished because it drains the country financially.

Mensah who was speaking on Accra-based NEAT FM stated that there is a need for reforms in the government system.

About Ex-gratia

An ex gratia payment is made to an individual by an organization, government, or insurer for damages or claims, but it does not require the admittance of liability by the party making the payment.

It is considered voluntary payment because the party making the payment is not obligated to compensate the individual. In Latin, “ex gratia” means “by favor.”

Source: Daily Mail GH