A Virologist and DNA Specialist, Kenneth Frimpong, has asked Ghanaians to pray fervently so the coronavirus does not get to a point where it spreads through the air.

This comes after researchers concluded that airborne transmission of the virus is plausible.

Reacting to this, Mr. Frimpong indicated that, if the coronavirus starts behaving like the measles virus which suspends in the air for about two hours, that might be the end of all humans.

“Let’s pray that never happens. That coronavirus will be transmitted through the air. If it becomes airborne like measles, we will all die because if an infected person breathes, the virus will be suspended in the air for two hours. Just look at how far spit and little droplets fly, we are dead if this virus becomes airborne,” he stated in an interview with NeatFM

Meanwhile, one more person has died of coronavirus in Ghana bringing the total number of recorded deaths from the virus to two.

The number of confirmed cases has also risen from 24 to 27.

According to the Ghana Health Service, all the twenty-five (25) living cases are receiving treatment in isolation.

Among the confirmed cases, twenty (20) are of Ghanaian nationality, the majority of whom returned home from affected countries. Seven (7) are of other nationals namely: Norway, Lebanon, China, France, UK.

Source: Ghanaweb