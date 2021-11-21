2 hours ago

Hasaacas Ladies coach, Yusif Basigi is targeting the next edition of the CAF Women's Champions League having missed out on the maiden edition to South African side Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Ghanaian champions suffered defeat to South African side Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 on Friday night at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.

Goals from Morifi in the 33rd minute and Mgcoyi inthe 65th minute gave the Brazilians a 2-0 win in the finals.

Speaking after the defeat, the Ghanaian coach says he went into the game to win the ultimate but that did not materialize and has set his sights on the next edition.

“It’s unfortunate that we did not win. We came in with the intention of winning, but it was almost impossible. We will be ready to win the next edition of WCL," he said after the defeat.

“My centre backs had to cover more for the halfbacks. I never taught my players to set offside traps, so the second goal did not happen because of that.

“The next edition will surely be tougher, we came here and saw it all. Everyone will go back and get stronger for the next time”.

“It’s historic for us to be in the final because others came and go, but we stayed," he added.