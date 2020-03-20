2 hours ago

The Eastern Regional Communication Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), David Prah, has promised that members of the party in the region will gang up and deal mercilessly with members of the opposition, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) should they attempt to disrupt the work of the National Identification Authority (NIA).

Speaking on Happy98.9FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’, Mr. Prah said, “we have asked our people to beat anyone who attempts to disrupt the process. The lawlessness of the NDC is within their party only and cannot transcend outside the NDC. Anyone who thinks he can put the law into his hands and disrupt the process should know that, we in the Eastern region will beat them”.

According to him, he does not understand why the NDC will try to disrupt the peaceful and orderly NIA process. “There is orderliness in the Eastern region with people waiting patiently in line to get their cards done. There are not more than 20 people in a queue at a time. Hand sanitizers are at the disposal of the NIA staff and all present. With all this in place, why would the NDC act this poorly because of political expediency”.

He went on to dare the General Secretary and other bigwigs of the NDC to lead the charge themselves to disrupt the NIA registration in the Eastern region. “If they come, we will beat them too. All they want to do is to disrupt the peace in Ghana and we are not ready to tolerate their bullying,” he added.

The Communication Director assured the NIA officials that their safety is guaranteed and that they should go on with their work.

“Markets, banks and chop bars are working because they are all essential services. These essential service providers will not stop working, and as the NIA is a part of these providers, they should also go on with their work”, he added.

David Prah disclosed that, the NDC want to disrupt the peaceful NIA process because they believe the Eastern region is a political stronghold of the NPP, and they will gain political advantage if the registration process is halted.

He commended the NIA boss, Professor Kenneth Attafuah for providing NIA personnel with the necessary materials to protect them against the Coronavirus also known as COVID-19.

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) and other civil societies have called on the NIA to suspend its ongoing mass registration exercise in the Eastern region in the interest of public health and safety.

Happyghana.com