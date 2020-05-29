2 hours ago

Lawyer and fashionista Sandra Ankobiah is living her best life in recent times. If it had not been for the recent Coronavirus, Sandra would have probably made a few trips outside the country in the last couple of days.

Celebrated her 37th birthday a couple of days ago and even with the ban on social gatherings, she had fun with some close friends and family.

From the birthday cakes to the decorations for the mini party to performances by some artistes, one could boldly say Sandra Ankobiah is loved by many.

In a recent Snapchat conversation with one of her friends known as Amanda, Sandra Ankobiah mentioned that people hate to see her chop life hence she will continue chopping life to make them angrier.

Check out the screenshot from their conversation below: