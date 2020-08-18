1 hour ago

Ashantigold defender Yusif Mubarak says that they can't wait to get back onto the football pitch after months out without playing.

There has been no football in the country since March 15 when the President imposed restrictions on social gathering and sporting activities.

He says they have been relying on trainings regiments handed to them by their coaches to train individually in order to maintain their fitness.

"Our coach gave us a training program to do to maintain our fitness when we were going on the COVID-19 break. I always have my personal training which I'm sure my teammates are doing the same" Mubarak told OTEC FM

"A player who is ready to compete with his club in Africa needs to work harder to improve his fitness. We will continue to do our personal training until we hear from the government" he added

The miners will represent Ghana in the CAF Confederations Cup tournament for the coming season after the 2019/2020 league season was annulled.