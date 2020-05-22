3 hours ago

The Electoral Commission of Ghana says it will definitely compile a new Voters' Register despite calls for them to reconsider due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

There have been several calls for the electoral body to only conduct a limited registration exercise instead of compiling a new voters' register.

Per the argument, the number of people that will take part in a limited registration exercise will be less than in a new voters' register and can be controlled.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as you may recall opposed the EC's decision for a new register before the outbreak of the virus with one of their reason being that it is expensive. Now, their argument is that it is not safe to compile a new voters' register because of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, they have accused the EC of ganging up with the National Identification Authority to rig the upcoming election in favour of the ruling government

EC relentless

Madam Sylvia Annor, Head of Public Affairs at the Commission says the compilation of a new voters' register will definitely come on.

She allayed the fears of Ghanaians who are thinking of staying away from the registration centres, saying only 25 persons will be allowed at a centre at a time.

According to her "We will make sure people at a particular centre is not more than 25 including the officials. The registration exercise will be held for a number of days, unlike the election which is for a day; moreover; there are a lot of registration centres. Registration is going to be for a reasonable period; it’s going to run for some time for all qualified persons to be able to register."

"We are aware we have a pandemic staring us in the face but despite that, we have a mandate; before we can start an election, we need a credible system in place for a credible election and that is why we have in place safety measures to ensure a smooth running; we have procedures and we are going to be very strict. We will make sure we are not going to endanger anybody’s life" she indicated while speaking in an interview on Peace FM’s morning show 'Kokrokoo'.

Safety precautions

The EC, according to Sylvia Annor has put some form of measures in place to ensure the safety of Ghanaians.

This includes:

- compulsory wearing of face mask before registration, - use of temperature gun, - liquid soaps to be provided, - social distancing to be observed and so on...

Listen to the interview in video below