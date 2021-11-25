2 hours ago

There were many grievances from Ghanaians after the 2022 budget was read in parliament. Many of these grievances were from the minority in parliament who were against the taxes imposed on electronic transactions called ‘E-levy’.

The electronic transaction levy (e-levy) was to “widen the tax net and rope in the informal sector” according to Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

The proposed levy is a charge of 1.75% of electronic transactions. It covers mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments and inward remittances.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) was against the e-levy introduced in the 2022 budget and has vowed to vote against such budget, however, the majority has said that they will educate the NDC to know the importance of the e-levy on the aforementioned transactions.

Speaking on Happy 98.9FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ with Don Kwabena Prah, the communication member of the NPP, Kafui Amegah, explained that, "Government has taken several policies to parliament that has seen the light of the day, we will educate and school the minority to see the wisdom in the budget for them to agree on it.”

He further stated that the NDC is only jealous that the government has removed road tolls because it was the NDC government who brought road fund policy so without the road toll, there is no road fund policy.