1 hour ago

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has said he is ready to work with the people of Ghana to fix the challenges confronting the nation and put Ghana on track to ensure fair distribution of opportunities for all and not just a few family and friends if he becomes president again after the December polls.

According to Mr Mahama, Ghanaians are dissatisfied with the “insensitivity” of the Akufo-Addo-led administration.

To this end, he said the NDC has a responsibility to develop credible polices to make life easier and comfortable for the ordinary Ghanaian.

Speaking at the launch of an electronic payment platform to enable party members and sympathisers to contribute financially to their 2020 campaign in Accra on Thursday, 16 January 2020, Mr Mahama told party executives and sympathisers that: “Ghanaians are dissatisfied with the corruption, nepotism, dishonesty, hardship, job losses, insincerity, insensitivity of the Akufo-Addo administration.”

He noted that as a social democratic party, the NDC has a solemn responsibility to continue to develop alternatives and credible policies that makes a radical departure from the status quo.

Mr Mahama stated that Ghanaians are looking forward to the NDC to step up to the plate to wrestle power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government “that has promised so much but has delivered so little.”

The former president described the NPP government as a “government that has benefitted from so much in terms of resources but has so little to show, a government that has reinstated the culture of silence - closing radio stations and media houses, intimidating journalists and persecuting critics of government, a government that pledged to protect the public purse but has opened it up for systematic looting and abuse through profligacy and ostentatious expenditure, a government which said it will provide inclusive governance but has ended up practicing the worst form of nepotism and state capture, a government that is all too quick to collapse Ghanaian businesses when other cost effective options could have been used to correct the challenges in the financial sector.

“A government that is cooking the books to show economic numbers that are better than the reality, debt and arrears are being hidden as footnotes and treated below the line and off budget but the recent IMF report has discovered these numbers and have included them in the budget numbers and, therefore, show a deficit of 7% rather than the artificial 4.7% that this government has continued touting.

“A government that has divided this nation more than ever in the history of our country.”

Mr Mahama assured Ghanaians that this is a responsibility that the NDC will take seriously and will step up to the plate and face these challenges frontally.

“We will fix the problems and put Ghana on track to ensure fair distribution of opportunities for all Ghanaians and not just a few family and friends. I am ready, very ready to work with you, the people of Ghana, to deliver our country from this abyss,” he added.